As a Trump supporter, I feel obliged to respond to the Trump haters who apparently are still dumbfounded about why he won. This is why I voted for him.

I cared more about a presidential candidate’s policies and abilities than about his or her personality.

I knew the legacy/mainstream/lamestream media was overwhelmingly biased toward the left – nothing more than a surrogate for the Democratic Party: covering up news they should have reported (Hunter’s laptop, Joe’s declining mental state) and going along with fantasies like the Steele dossier drummed up by the Democrats. With buildings burning in the background, a reporter tells us we are not seeing what we are seeing, describing the scene as “a mostly peaceful protest.”

I wanted to keep people on the Supreme Court who would follow the law, not their own political agendas.

I wanted the courts to go after real criminals – not candidates for office.

I did not want boys in girls’ sports.

I wanted our borders secure again.

I wanted government money to be yanked from any college or university that doesn’t actively and vigorously shut down antisemitism movements.

I didn’t want to pay for other people’s student loans.

I wanted states to have control over abortion laws, not the federal government.

I wanted the left leaning, pro-Democrat operatives kicked out of the Secret Service, the Department of Justice, the FBI and any other government agency where they have been setting their own agendas rather than acting in the best interests of all Americans.

I valued capitalism and saw the country becoming more and more socialistic.

I wanted education left to the states and the federal department of education shut down.

I wanted to be sure we would restore a level of military funding that would keep our country safe and put a stop to foreign terrorist regimes attacking bordering countries.

I didn’t want our speech regulated, curtailed, monitored or otherwise messed with.

I didn’t want price controls which have never worked in the history of mankind.

I wanted the hiring of people to be based on achievements and competence — not skin color, gender, age, religion, height, weight, or any other irrelevant qualifiers.

I didn’t want to pay for transgender surgery for jail or prison inmates.

I was sick of being attacked as a deplorable, a Nazi, an idiot and an uneducated white woman.

I opposed hoity-toity college professors who brainwash our kids — telling them what to think instead of challenging them to debate, research, discuss, listen, and search endlessly to educate themselves.

I was appalled at the idea of defunding the police.

I knew electing Trump would be the only way we would ever find out what really happened in the assassination attempt in Butler.

Paula Gibbs McKenney is a Woolwich resident.

