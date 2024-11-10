Casper is a charming 2-year-old boy with the most striking blue eyes that will capture your attention instantly. His love for people knows no bounds — he has been known to do somersaults just to get closer for pets and affection. Casper enjoys his playtime with toys and is always up for a good game, making him an ideal companion for an active household.

This energetic pup would be a great fit for someone who enjoys outdoor activities and play sessions. Casper is food-motivated, which makes him a joy to train. Currently, he already knows cues like “sit” and “down,” and he’s eager to continue learning and growing with his new family.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving and affectionate dog who will brighten your days with his playful antics and melt your heart with his dazzling blue eyes, Casper is the one for you. Contact Midcoast Humane to inquire.

