Each October, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society schedules a weekend of outdoor activities in conjunction with our annual business meeting, collectively called the Fall Supper. In recent years, the event was held on Mount Desert Island. However, this year we decided to change the venue to Carrabassett Valley. Like Mount Desert Island, the valley provides a multitude of outdoor options that include hiking, biking and paddling. The Carrabassett Valley Library where we held the annual meeting was basecamp.

An enthusiastic band of Chowderheads met at the library parking lot on a sunny, gusty Saturday morning where club trip coordinators announced a variety of exciting outdoor options. Brent Elwell organized members for an exploration of nearby mountain bike trails; others left with Gary Cole to climb Cranberry Peak on the western end of the Bigelow Mountain Range and my wife, Nancy, and I joined a group intent on following Suzanne Cole on two local hikes. The first was a trek on Reed Brook Trail to a waterfall, which would be new hike for us.

The trailhead for Reed Brook Trail begins on Route 27 in Kingfield and follows along the tiny stream to a waterfall named Jericho Steps. Six of us entered a narrow path in a mixed hardwood and conifer forest and climbed gradually to the foot of a massive nearly vertical ledge that forms the waterfall. We found the impressive cataract spectacular with a low volume of water flowing over the cliff and could only imagine how stupendous it would be during periods of high water.

After returning to Route 27, we drove north to a parking area for Stratton Brook Trail that is located on the east side of the highway almost opposite the Sugarloaf Mountain entrance. The Stratton Brook Trail, which is part of the Maine Hut Trail system, connects with the Narrow Gauge Pathway in what becomes a confusing array of trail names. After about a mile, Stratton Brook Trail turns left onto a steeper section called Newton’s Revenge while the Narrow Gauge continues south. Several single track mountain bike trails branch off the Narrow Gauge.

We enjoyed a brisk windy walk on the Narrow Gauge to a junction for Campbell Field Trailhead. During our return, two members of the group decided to investigate Newton’s Revenge while the remainder returned to the trailhead.

Motivated by numerous cyclists we met during our walk, I decided to bike the trails. I rode a mountain bike south on Stratton Brook Trail. After crossing a sturdy bridge over the Carrabassett River, I turned right on Grassy Loops. This is a very entertaining single track ride through an assortment of abrupt twists and turns before joining Narrow Gauge Pathway farther south. I then turned east onto the first of three side trails that ultimately lead to Campbell Field Trailhead.

Advertisement

From Campbell Field, I rode south on Narrow Gauge until encountering a barrier announcing the trail was closed. About a mile of the southern sector of the pathway is currently closed to repair damage caused by storms.

Cycling north, I connected with Newton’s Revenge and rode east. This is essentially a rough double track that begins climbing gradually then more steadily towards Stratton Brook Hut and a network of additional trails in the surrounding area.

During my climb, I met several riders hurtling down the steep narrow path. Most of them youngsters half my age, I resolved to descend more conservatively. These old bones can’t tolerate any more breaks and bruises.

Following a steep climb, I reached a major junction: a right turn leads to Poplar Hut on the Maine Huts Trail and a spur trail angles left to Stratton Brook Hut. I needed time to prepare for the evening business meeting, so I decided to return.

I dropped my bike seat to lower my center of gravity for the steep downhill sector. My cautious descent was far less stimulating than the ones I had witnessed, but I managed to complete the bumpy ride without any falls.

Club activities were over for the day when I returned, but more were scheduled for Sunday. I planned to coordinate a paddle trip on scenic Flagstaff Lake in the shadow of Bigelow Mountain. A considerable moderation in wind speeds was needed for a safe voyage.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates numerous hiking and biking exploits around the state including challenging treks in the Bigelow Mountain Range.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link