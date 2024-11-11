The Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday decoration contest in the downtown Freeport area in an effort to recognize area businesses, nonprofits and qualifying Freeport residents.

Prize packages worth $150 will be awarded to the best in seven categories: Best Traditional Decorations Overall, Best Nontraditional Decorations Overall, Best Newcomer Decor, Best Decor by an Independent Business, Best Decor by a Chain Business, Best Decor by a Noncommercial Building and Best Decor by a Qualifying Resident. Judges will determine winners on Nov. 22.

Decorations must be fun, respectful and welcoming of all holiday celebrations. They can be inside or outside windows, but make sure outside lights are appropriately plugged in.

As a bonus, decorations will be featured in an episode of “Maine Life,” which will be filmed during this year’s Sparkle Celebration (Dec. 6-15).

For more information, contact the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce at 847-5240.

For access to resources for the contest, contact Mary Davis with the Freeport Economic Development Corporation at 838-1898.

Copy the Story Link