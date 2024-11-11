Brunswick Coastal Rotary Club recently received a grant from its Rotary District to benefit Oasis Free Clinic’s dental program.

The Oasis Free Clinic, which recently relocated to a larger space at 331 Maine St., Brunswick, offers much-needed dental care as well as medical care to lower-income people who don’t have insurance. Last year, the nonprofit provided dental care valued at over $400,000.

Several Brunswick Coastal Rotary Club members assisted with Oasis Clinic’s move to its new offices. Additionally, the club contributed seed money for the grant.

Oasis Senior Clinician Michelle Barber was presented with a $5,000 check by Brunswick Coastal Rotary Club President Sandy Holland at a recent club meeting.

Copy the Story Link