BRUNSWICK — For the second time in three years, the Bowdoin men’s soccer team is going to the NCAA tournament.
The Polar Bears (7-5-5) earned an at-large bid for the 2024 Division III NCAA tournament on Monday afternoon and will travel to San Antonio to face American Southwest Conference champion Hardin-Simmons (12-5-2) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. The two schools have never played each other.
The winner will face the either site host Trinity (17-0-3) or Belhaven (11-3-4) on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Bowdoin was eliminated from the New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament last Saturday, with a 1-0 loss to Middlebury in the semifinals. Eight NESCAC teams qualified for the NCAA tournament.
This is Bowdoin’s fifth NCAA tournament appearance under head coach Scott Wiercinski. In 2022, the Polar Bears advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Mary Washington, 3-2.
