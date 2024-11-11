Midcoast Youth Center & Skatepark will host Strengthening Families Program (SFP) facilitator training Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15-17. This program focuses on fostering family communication, enhancing youth development and promoting healthy behaviors. MYC is seeking local adults who work with or regularly engage with youth to become trained facilitators. The program is an evidence-based initiative developed by Iowa State University and the facilitator training is being offered with support from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Strengthening Families Program is a globally recognized, research-backed curriculum designed to enhance family relationships, improve parenting skills, and prevent youth substance use and risky behaviors. With a focus on youth aged 10-14, the program builds skills among both parents and youth through activities, discussions and interactive exercises.

MYC is offering a unique opportunity for community members — especially teachers, coaches, counselors, and other professionals who regularly engage with youth — to become certified SFP facilitators. No prior experience with the program is required; Iowa State University-trained instructors will guide participants through the curriculum and provide them with the tools to deliver the program effectively.

Facilitators who complete the training will be compensated for their time, both during the training and when they deliver the program in future sessions.

For more information or to register for the training, visit midcoastyouth.org/strengthening-families or contact Nicole Brassard 443-8750 or email nicole@midcoastyouth.org.

The training takes place at Biosophical Institute, Center for Peace, 44 Summer St., Bath.

