The Rockland Public Library and the Maine Humanities Council will welcome author Shannon Bowring at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the library. This event is free and open to all.

Bowring is the author of “The Road to Dalton,” one of this year’s Read ME featured books. Bowring has appeared in numerous journals, including Best Small Fictions, and has been nominated for Pushcart and Best of the Net prizes. She is the recipient of the 2022 Julia Peterkin Literary Award for Flash Fiction. “The Road to Dalton” received a Kirkus Starred Review, was included in the June 2023 Indie Next List and was chosen as one of NPR’s Books We Love in 2023. The sequel to “The Road to Dalton,” “Where the Forest Meets the River,” was published by Europa Editions in September 2024.

Read ME is a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council, Maine State Library and Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance that gets Maine’s adults all reading the same books by Maine authors.

This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom; the Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Nov. 14.

