The U.S. Navy will perform routine maintenance dredging of the shoaled areas of the Kennebec River from Dec. 2-12 to ensure safe navigation of ships.

Fishermen from Phippsburg to Bath should relocate their gear to minimize interference, as operations may occur at any time, day or night, according to the Navy. They are also advised to monitor VHF (very high frequency) Channels 13 and 16.

The Navy plans to dredge 45,000 cubic yards of sand from areas that have accumulated excess sediment at Doubling Point and Popham Beach as part of the Kennebec River Federal Navigation Project. This dredged material will be dropped in two locations: one site north of Bluff Head and another south of Jackknife Ledge. Approximately 35,000 cubic yards of sand will be removed from Doubling Point, while 10,000 cubic yards will be taken from Popham Beach.

Historically, dredging is conducted in two- to three-hour periods, with an hour transit to and from the disposal site. The combined dredging at both locations is expected to be completed within a five- to seven-day window.

Bath-built destroyers use this channel when heading to sea or returning to have work done at the shipyard.

Popham extends from the Morse River to the Kennebec River, encompassing several distinct beach sections. Hunnewell Beach extends from the eastern seawall to the Kennebec tidal inlet, and Riverside Beach extends along the Kennebec River to Fort Popham.

Marine geologist Peter Slovinsky acknowledged the state’s most recent report, which indicates significant erosion from 2007 to 2021 east of Hunnewell Beach, reaching its peak near the Kennebec River.

To protect the ecologically sensitive region, Marjorie Hall, a public affairs specialist and shipbuilding supervisor at Bath Iron Works, said all dredging and disposal activities will adhere to the permitting requirements set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

These activities will occur within the approved environmental window from December 2024 to March 2025.

