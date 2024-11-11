For Robert Meade, 96, Veterans Day tends to be a private affair.

It’s a chance to honor his family members who served in the military and his stint in the Korean War.

But this year, he celebrated in public, arriving early at the 1757 Nequasset Meeting House, where dozens packed into pews to mark Veterans Day.

The ceremony began with a prayer from Pastor David Ouellette of North Woolwich Methodist Church and a speech from veteran Mike Field. Refreshments and music from The Montsweagers followed.

Meade, who served in the Army and Marine Corps during the Korean War, returned to the United States and dedicated his efforts to the community. He taught at Bath Middle School for 27 years.

“I came home,” Meade said. “And a lot of men didn’t. I dedicated the second chapter of my life to giving back, and I’m just lucky to be here.”

Holding hands with his wife, Avis, he highlighted the importance of honoring veterans daily — making it a regular occurrence to extend respect, not just during the holiday.

Field shared a similar sentiment. A native of Woolwich, he graduated from the Police Cadet program at Morse High School and served in the Army Military Police Corps from 1983-1986. After that, he spent 32 years with the Bath Police Department, advancing through the ranks and serving the last 15 years as police chief.

In his speech, Field emphasized the significance of military service, the sacrifices made by veterans and the necessity of supporting them. He reflected on his time serving in Germany during the Cold War and his later career in law enforcement, both of which demanded selflessness.

“The military taught me what true service means,” Field said. “You contribute to the betterment of society without expecting anything in return. Throughout my police career, I applied the lessons I learned in the Army.”

Although Veterans Day became a federal holiday in 1954, Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, acknowledged that it honors those who fought for our country even before its establishment.

After the ceremony, she attended a ribbon-cutting event to honor Private Merwin A. Delano Jr., who was killed in Vietnam at the age of 18. A 5-mile section of Route 127 between the Arrowsic and Georgetown Bridges was renamed in his memory. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart for his heroism.

“What I love about today is that it brings us together,” Hepler said. “We get to acknowledge those in our community, whether veterans or not, who contribute to the collective good.”

