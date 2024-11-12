An exhibition of Robert Shetterly’s “Americans Who Tell the Truth” portraits will open at the Bates Mill Atrium, 35 Canal St., Lewiston, on Nov. 15 and runs through Dec. 15. The entire collection of more than 270 portraits will be on display, portraying American figures — ranging from historical icons to contemporary activists — who have acted to confront injustice and advocate for change.

The exhibit’s opening event is from 5-7 p.m. Friday. All are welcome. Artist remarks will be at approximately 5:45 p.m. For the duration of the exhibition, there will be guided tours, student art workshops, and a special teaching workshop and panel discussion from 3:30-5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Shetterly’s most recent title, “Portraits of Peacemakers,” is a collection of painted portraits of activists who have been instrumental in the story of peace activism in the United States.

Shetterly is a Maine artist based in Brooksville.

