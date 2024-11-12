UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents the Novel Jazz Septet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church to raise money for the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning. The concert will feature the music of the iconic Duke Ellington and his equally iconic musical collaborator, Billy Strayhorn, who together wrote some 3,000 compositions over their musical careers.

Novel Jazz Septet, one of Maine’s premiere jazz groups, is now in their 20th year of keeping the musical legacy of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn alive and swinging. The band embarked on a project to go through the massive archive of compositions by Ellington and Strayhorn, transcribe some lesser-known gems for the band and reinterpret them with a 21st-century sound. This has resulted in three CDs and a special PBS interview about the project. In addition, several two-hour programs dedicated to Novel Jazz have been broadcast on Maine Public Radio’s jazz show, “Jazz Tonight,” over the years.

Novel Jazz will perform standard tunes from the Ellington/Strayhorn repertoire plus more compositions that they have recently unearthed from original recordings at the Ellington Archives of the Smithsonian Museum of American History as well as the Strayhorn Collection at the Library of Congress, both in Washington, D.C.

The musicians of Novel Jazz are Barney Balch (trombone), Michael Mitchell (trumpet), David Clark (guitar), Nathaniel Johengen (reeds), Bill Manning (drums), Mickey Felder (piano) and Herb Maine (bass).

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for students/children, and will be available at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/noveljazz7. UUCB is located at 1 Middle St., Brunswick.

Copy the Story Link