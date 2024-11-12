Lincoln County Community Theater presents “Saint Dad,” a comedy by Maine playwright Monica Wood, Nov. 21-24. This is a heartwarming and humorous tale about the Casey family as they grapple with faith, family and forgiveness in the fictional Maine town of Greeney Lake. “Saint Dad” plays at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater.

“Saint Dad” is directed by John Mulcahy and stars an ensemble of local actors, including Emily Rose, Christina Belknap, Nanette Hennig Fraser, Gregory J. Hawks, Peter Henderson and Jennifer True. This production is warm, witty and insightful, highlighting themes of family dynamics, generational tensions and the changing landscape of Maine. “Saint Dad” had its world premiere with Portland Stage Company in 2023 as part of its 50th season celebration.

Novelist Wood’s latest work is “How to Read a Book.” Her 2015 book “The One-in-a-Million Boy” has been translated into 20 languages, and “When We Were the Kennedys” is a New England bestseller and recipient of the May Sarton Memoir Award. Known for her compelling storytelling, Wood’s other novels, such as “Any Bitter Thing” and “Ernie’s Ark,” have captivated readers and communities across the country.

In addition to her novels, Wood has written award-winning short stories, anthologized essays and nonfiction featured in publications like Oprah, The New York Times and Martha Stewart Living. Her playwriting career has flourished as well, with her first play, “Papermaker,” setting attendance records at Portland Stage. Wood is the 2024 recipient of the Sara Josepha Hale Award for excellence in New England literary arts.

Lincoln County Community Theater’s performances of “Saint Dad” plays for five performances: 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23-24. Tickets are $20 adult, $18 Lincoln Theater member and $5 for youth ages 18 and under, and are available through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Note that this play contains adult themes and is not suitable for young children. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

