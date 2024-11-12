BATH – Marilyn Alice (MacGillivary) Tardif, 87, of Bath, passed away peacefully at Mid Coast Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Bath on May 6, 1937, the daughter of Percy S. and Alice MacGillivary of Five Islands. On July 14, 1956, Marilyn married Lucien A. Tardif.

During her career, Marilyn worked for Wentworth Laundry, Congress Sportswear, and the Bath School Department before retiring. In retirement, she enjoyed her days gardening, quilting with her sisters, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Marilyn was deeply devoted to her family and her faith. She was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Church of All Saints Parish.

She was predeceased by her parents, Percy S. and Alice MacGillivary; her husband, Lucien; and eight of her siblings.

Marilyn is survived by her older brother, Daniel, her younger brother, Andy, and her sister, Karen, all of Georgetown. She is also survived by her four sons, Lucien A. Tardif Jr. of Bath, Doug M. Tardif of Pompano Beach, Fla., Terry J. Tardif of Wiscasset, and Scott W. Tardif of Tenants Harbor; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the David Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Copy the Story Link