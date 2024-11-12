River Arts in Damariscotta is filled with fine art and fine craft created by Maine artists for the holiday season. “Celebration” features over a hundred artists displaying over 300 artworks. The show encourages gallery patrons to shop locally for affordable art for the holiday season, which in turn supports Maine artists.

An opening reception for “Celebration” is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Meet many of the artists and enjoy a festive afternoon filled with great art, lively conversation, light refreshments and holiday cheer.

From classical to the whimsical, “Celebration” has something for everyone, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, mixed media and alcohol ink paintings. Fine craft, fiber arts, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, collage, wood, photography, jewelry, glass and assemblages round out the offerings. Nothing in the show exceeds $500. “Celebration” runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 30.

River Arts is a nonprofit organization supporting creative artists in Maine through exhibitions and educational opportunities. It is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza in Damariscotta. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact River Arts at 563-6868 or info@riverartsme.org, or visit the website at riverartsme.org.

