I’m going to admit it here in writing: I may have overdone it with our music programming next week at the Chocolate Church Arts Center. Some may say there simply aren’t enough people who are going to come out to warrant this much programming. My hope is to be proven wrong and folks feel like I do and not want to miss any of it. When I began in this role, I imagined expanding our programming to include old favorites and new offerings. That’s next week in a nutshell.

OK, first up: On Thursday, Nov. 21, get ready for Groovetide, a new

ensemble of five musicians from Midcoast Maine brought together by the love of jam-style music, performing original songs and favorites from the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, Cream, Phish, The Beatles and more. Groovetide’s current project, “Sunshine Songbook,” is a curated collection, presented as a musical story in five “chapters.” Join them on the third Thursday of each month in our newly renovated Annex space for an inspired musical trip spanning generations and genres. Personally, I love the idea of regular nights to see awesome and affordable music that you can dance and enjoy a beer to. That, to me, is an ideal Thursday night.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 22, is one of my favorite musical genres: Afrobeat. For the unfamiliar, Afrobeat is a Nigerian music genre, fusing influences from Nigerian (such as Yoruba music) with American funk, jazz and soul. So how psyched am I that we will be presenting Kaleta and the Super Yamba Band? A powerhouse of Afrobeat and funk music, they are known for dynamic live performances and original tracks that stay true to Afrobeat roots. The band’s music transports listeners with hypnotic grooves, intense percussive rhythms and an unrelenting energy that’s designed to keep audiences on their feet. I really can’t imagine anyone resisting the group’s infectious beats.

Finally, on Saturday, Nov. 23, a one-time opportunity to see two incredible singer-songwriters share the same stage: Patty Larkin and Erin McKeown. Patty Larkin, celebrated as a “contemplative folk goddess” and virtuoso guitarist, has captivated audiences for over three decades with her genre-defying blend of folk, rock and blues. With multiple awards and recognitions, Larkin’s intricate, masterful guitar work, poetic storytelling and innovative approach to music make her one of the most respected figures in contemporary folk music. Joining her on stage is the wildly talented Erin McKeown, an artist known for her sharp wit, distinctive voice and a repertoire that spans folk, rock, swing and jazz. Her energetic and often playful approach to music has made her a favorite of fans and critics alike, offering a refreshing blend of musicality and social awareness.

Next week is an embarrassment of riches at the CCAC. Come listen, dance, and be in joyous and contemplative community. This is how we grow together.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

