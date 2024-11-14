Kuech excited to serve
Janet Kuech, elected to the Town Council last week, didn’t receive results of her election until after the American Journal deadline on Nov. 6.
“I’m very excited to be elected to the council and look forward to working with the other six members for the benefit of our town for now and into the future,” Kuech said in an emailed statement to the American Journal late Nov. 6.
Kuech, a former Gorham town councilor, is an educational technician for SAD 6 at George E. Jack Elementary School in Standish.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Nov. 13, 1974, that Charlotte Wilson was the candy chair for Gorham Campfire Girls that was preparing to participate in a national candy sale.
U.S. taxpayers’ debt
The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 7 that the U.S. public debt was $35,943,554,220,297.64.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.