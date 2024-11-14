The scale of the climate crisis is so immense that it can be overwhelming. For many young people, who are likely to experience the most severe impacts, the consequences of inaction are too high to ignore.

Maine Youth for Climate Justice (MYCJ) has taken to audio production, releasing the first of five podcast episodes this week to help Mainers better understand the obstacles to implementing offshore wind, as well as solutions.

According to MYCJ co-director Elise Hartill, “Wind Over Troubled Waters” aims to promote community dialogue and combat misinformation.

MYCJ is a coalition of over 400 youth organizations across the state advocating for climate action and a transition to a livable future.

“Youth” refers to individuals under 30, mainly high school and college students, recent graduates and early career professionals.

All groups MYCJ collaborates with, such as the Maine Environmental Education Organization and the Wabanaki Alliance, are independent. They gather on Zoom to share their current projects and keep one another informed.

MYCJ collaborates with high schools to engage students and has previously employed college interns. The collective is sometimes invited to speak in various classes, but it often hosts educational events such as monthly teach-ins on different topics.

“We strive to elevate youth voices on complex issues,” said Hartill. “Much of our work involves synthesizing information to make lofty concepts easier to understand and to empower young people to participate in decision-making processes.”

Combatting misinformation

MYCJ strives to address issues in the offshore wind sector, such as investigating cooperative ownership of projects requiring higher capital investments than solar energy.

“I approached the offshore wind space skeptically,” said Hartill, recalling her own trepidation. “It felt like a silver bullet — too good to be true. The more I learned, the stronger my support grew. Now, I truly don’t believe we’ll reach our goals as a state without it.”

Hartill argues that anti-offshore wind campaigns fuel pushback and create confusion about its potential as a solution. This is why MYCJ’s efforts, particularly its new podcast, focus on correcting misinformation.

“The oil industry promotes the idea that offshore wind energy harms fisheries,” said Hartill. “Climate change is the greatest threat to Maine fisheries, and reducing carbon emissions is the most effective way to address it.”

MYCJ advocates for the responsible development and placement of offshore wind to minimize the impact on fisheries. State law LD1895 now ensures high standards for environmental protection, labor rights and equity in production.

To reach a wider audience, MYCJ hosted a six-part webinar series in the fall of 2022, collaborating with experts to explore various aspects of offshore wind energy development.

Dr. Habib Dagher, a civil and structural engineering professor at the University of Maine, discussed the technical aspects of installing floating offshore wind turbines. Dr. Damian Brady, an associate professor of oceanography in the School of Marine Sciences at the University of Maine, expanded on this by providing information about ecological interactions and the potential impact on fisheries.

The series examined the strengths and weaknesses of the state’s climate goals roadmap, featuring Dr. Alison Bates from Colby College. It also addressed opposition to offshore wind projects with Ben Martens of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and labor and economic issues with Grant Provost of the Maine Ironworkers Local 7 Union.

The final panel, titled “Creating the Future We Want to See,” was moderated by youth climate activists and outlined the best potential outcomes for the state.

“We recognize that it’s rare for someone to watch six hours’ worth of recordings,” said Hartill. “So we chose to convey this information more digestibly.”

A new podcast series

After receiving grant funding from New England for Offshore Wind, MYCJ started reworking segments from the webinar into bite-sized podcasts, each about 20 minutes.

Two years later, the conversation had evolved, prompting the team to revisit the topics covered in the webinars and weave in updated information.

Narrators Negina Lowe and Ezra Sassaman explore wind power in the new five-episode series. Topics include the history of wind power, offshore development, stakeholder engagement impacts on wildlife, equity and employment issues, the relationship between energy and economics, and youth perspectives on a sustainable future.

MYCJ has used a podcast distributor to make the podcast available on all major platforms.

The first episode, released on Nov. 12, focuses on the Gulf of Maine — a region rich in history, culture, and biodiversity that the podcast posits as “uniquely positioned for offshore wind development.”

But it’s not all smooth sailing. The hosts highlight the political challenges, including opposition from fishing communities and the complexities of decision-making at the state and federal levels, raising the question: How can Maine navigate these tensions?

New episodes will premiere on Nov. 26, Dec. 10 and 17, with the final episode set for January.

MYCJ considered creating a supplemental episode on site selection for floating offshore wind development, but Hartill abandoned the plan due to the uncertainties surrounding the new presidential administration.

“There are many ways to influence the future of offshore wind, from public comment opportunities to tribal involvement,” said Hartill. “The purpose of the podcast is to engage with people in a way that feels like a conversation.”

