USM craft show – Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Costello Sports Complex, 37 College Ave., Gorham. More than 150 vendors; show to benefit USM student athletes.

Church fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Grandma’s attic, children’s room, silent auction, cash raffle, bucket raffles, handmade knits and crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pizzelles, greens table, breakfast and lunch served. Features Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Fall craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Tables for rent, $25; call 883-9780.

Annual “Christmas in the Village” holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked goods, raffle, soup and sandwich luncheon, country crafts, balsam products, paintings, crochet items, 3D printed animals, and a children’s book written by a local author on site for autographs.

Holiday bazaar – Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gilsland Farm, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Bazaar benefits Maine Audubon’s mission to conserve Maine wildlife and habitats.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Crafts, greenery, bake sale, knitted items, raffle for queen-sized quilt or $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel or Christmas basket full of goodies, used Christmas decorations, used jewelry, and RADA knives. Chowda or sandwiches for lunch, plus coffee, punch and sweets.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Ave., South Portland.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland. Handcrafted Thanksgiving and Christmas items, homemade foods, candy, crafts, ornaments, knits, jewelry, antiques, greenery, books, Henna tattoos, children’s shopping area, snack bar and live music. All proceeds go to emergency fund to help friends and neighbors.

