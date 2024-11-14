Free Thanksgiving meal – Saturday, Nov. 16, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Kids’ meal available.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Free, takeout Thanksgiving dinner – Thursday, Nov. 28. Meals can be picked up or delivered. Meals prepared at Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham. For reservations, call Roxanne Hanscom Moody at 839-4516 or email trmoody75.r@gmail.com.

Free Thanksgiving dinner – Thursday, Nov. 28, 6-7:30 p.m., Summit Community Church, 26 Cressey Road, Gorham. Register by Nov. 20 at summitmaine.org.

