FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

2. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Grey Wolf,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

4. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

5. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

6. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

8. “The Blue Hour,” by Paula Hawkins (Mariner Books)

9. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead Books)

10. “In Too Deep,” by Lee Child & Andrew Child (Delacorte Press)

Paperback

1. The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

2. “The Pumpkin Spice Cafe,” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “Only One Left,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

6. “The Housemaid is Watching,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

7. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

8. “Long Bright River,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

9. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

10. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Patriot,” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

3. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” by Ina Garten (Crown

Publishing Group)

4. “Nexus,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

5. “War,” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)

7. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. “What If We Get It Right,” by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (One World)

9. “What I Ate in One Year,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

10. “Justine Cooks,” by Justine Doiron (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “Grit & Ghosts,” by Robin Foster (Bison Books)

2. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

3. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

4. “Ghosts of Honolulu,” by Mark Harmon (Harper)

5. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

6. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2025 Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

7. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

8. “Stephen King’s Maine,” by Sharon Kitchens (History Press)

9. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Picador)

10. “The Best American Science and Nature Writing,” by Bill McKibben & Jamie Green (Eds) (Mariner Books)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

