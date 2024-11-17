Sam Boynton, Mitch Cameron and Ivan Domingues each had a pair of goals as Central Maine Community College routed Central Penn 7-0 to win the USCAA Division II National Championship in Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Justin Violette also scored and Matty Waters had two assists for the Mustangs, who scored twice in the first three minutes and led 6-0 at halftime.

The Mustangs finished their season 17-1-2, while Central Penn ended 14-4.

