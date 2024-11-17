“Gardens Aglow is the perfect introduction for so many families to the Gardens and
we hope they leave inspired to learn more about their favorite lit sculpture of a hummingbird or
mushroom and return for more magic in the summer months, where they will find real-life versions,” said Gretchen Ostherr, President and CEO of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.
Laura Sitterly / The Times Record
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.