Now that Donald Trump is going to be president again and it looks like he will have a Republican Senate and likely a Republican House as well, I am afraid that I will lose my medical insurance, which I have through the Affordable Care Act (aka “Obamacare”).

Republicans have been trying to repeal the ACA since 2011, and according to what Donald Trump said in his debate with Kamala Harris, he does not have a replacement plan but rather “concepts of a plan” and, according to the Congressional Budget Office, the Republicans’ American Health Care Act of 2017 would have increased the number of uninsured by 23 million over 10 years.

In contrast, under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, subsidies have been provided to help people purchase insurance through the ACA marketplace. These subsidies are set to expire in 2025, and I am also worried that President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans will not renew these subsidies, thus making insurance through the ACA marketplace much more expensive.

I sincerely hope that my fears about losing my medical insurance do not come to pass and that the ACA is not repealed and the ACA subsidies are renewed by the incoming Congress and the new presidential administration. The ACA is not perfect, but it currently provides affordable medical insurance for millions of people. Please do not take it away or make it unaffordable.

Kelley McDaniel

Portland

