While I realize that your coverage of the news is totally biased toward the left, I find it hard to believe that this newspaper cannot find a single letter expressing a positive reaction to Donald Trump winning the presidential election.
Don’t you think you should show your subscribers at least a small iota of journalistic competence by presenting another viewpoint? This type of so-called journalism is one of the reasons President-elect Trump won the election.
Jon Spinner
Scarborough
