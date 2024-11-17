While I realize that your coverage of the news is totally biased toward the left, I find it hard to believe that this newspaper cannot find a single letter expressing a positive reaction to Donald Trump winning the presidential election.

Don’t you think you should show your subscribers at least a small iota of journalistic competence by presenting another viewpoint? This type of so-called journalism is one of the reasons President-elect Trump won the election.

Jon Spinner
Scarborough

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles