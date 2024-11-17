While I realize that your coverage of the news is totally biased toward the left, I find it hard to believe that this newspaper cannot find a single letter expressing a positive reaction to Donald Trump winning the presidential election.

Don’t you think you should show your subscribers at least a small iota of journalistic competence by presenting another viewpoint? This type of so-called journalism is one of the reasons President-elect Trump won the election.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

