Patients, medical providers and insurance companies fear a shake-up in the Affordable Care Act marketplace that could cause millions of people to drop their health coverage, after Republicans’ election wins made it more likely that ACA insurance plans will get more expensive.

Congress in 2021 increased federal subsidies for ACA plans, but that expansion expires at the end of 2025, and some conservative lawmakers have made clear that they oppose an extension.

“Instead of perpetuating a tax-and-spend agenda, we can and should work together to improve health-care choice, affordability and reliability,” Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), who is slated to lead the Senate Finance Committee, said at a September hearing where he expressed his desire not to continue the expanded subsidies.

But eliminating the subsidy increase poses political risks. If subsidies fall to their pre-2021 level, experts say, many new subscribers would choose not to renew their coverage – the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted that 3.4 million more people would become uninsured – and many of them live in states that lean heavily Republican. Health policy research organization KFF said that if the subsidy expansion expires, premiums would more than double in 12 heavily Republican states – including Texas, West Virginia and Alaska – while rising less sharply in many blue states.

President-elect Donald Trump has not publicly taken a position on the subsidies specifically, and a spokesperson for him did not respond to an inquiry from The Washington Post on the issue. But Trump has disparaged the Affordable Care Act for years, and Republicans have said they will use their congressional majority to significantly change the decade-old health care law. The Republican Study Committee included ending the expanded subsidies in a document of their plans.

The Biden-era enhanced subsidies have led to huge growth in the number of people who buy health-care coverage on the marketplace, booming from between 11.4 million and 12.7 million people each year from 2015 to 2021, to 21.4 million this year. The costs of health-care premiums are heavily subsidized for most people who buy plans on the marketplace, and more than 90 percent of those subscribers receive some level of subsidy currently.

“Very clearly, it has made the marketplace more affordable and attractive to people who would otherwise be uninsured, and also made the marketplace more attractive to insurers,” said Cynthia Cox, who leads KFF’s research on the ACA.

Health insurance marketplace subsidies come in the form of the Premium Tax Credit that was created as part of the Affordable Care Act. Recipients get the credit up-front when they sign up for coverage, but if their income at the end of the year ends up higher or lower than expected, they must pay back a portion of what they received or claim a larger credit on their tax return.

This year, the average marketplace customer pays $888 annually in premiums and receives $6,432 in subsidies, which would drop to $5,727 after 2025 under the current law, according to an analysis by KFF.

That lower subsidy would mean an increase of 44 percent in the average customer’s premiums.

With President Joe Biden’s support, Congress first expanded ACA subsides in 2021 and later extended them through 2025. Making them permanent this year would add $335 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“It comes at a cost to the federal government and taxpayers, and it’s not cheap,” Cox said.

Greg Fann, a right-leaning health policy expert, said he would favor ending the expansion of subsidies while boosting coverage in ways he views as more cost-effective, such as making premiums less expensive for younger people. But he notes “momentum” among Republicans for keeping the subsidies at their current levels to avoid a cascade of people losing coverage in 2026.

“I have talked to people that I wouldn’t say are in favor of them, but are also not really interested in taking them away before a midterm election,” Fann said. “I think any Republican change is going to be met with suspicion – the easy thing to do is to keep things as they are.”

Letting the subsidy expansion expire could affect the marketplace as a whole, not just individual consumers. If the issue remains unresolved by the middle of next year, some insurers might leave the marketplace, expecting fewer customers next year.

“That has an impact not just on those people but on the entire system,” said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Keep Americans Covered, an advocacy effort backed by insurance companies, doctors and health groups such as the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.

During a Senate hearing in September, Theo Merkel of Paragon Health Institute characterized increased subsidies as an expensive giveaway to insurers that does not control costs or improve insurance plans.

“When the government pays plans instead of people, insurers have less incentive to design plans that potential enrollees find valuable,” said Merkel, whose organization has published numerous papers criticizing various aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

People below the poverty line are much more likely to be covered by Medicaid than the marketplace, which does not offer subsidies for families in poverty. For households earning one to four times the poverty limit, the ACA guarantees some level of subsidy.

The ACA caps premiums at about 2 percent of income for households just above the poverty line, and the expanded subsidies of recent years made their premiums free. The ACA has no subsidies for families above four times the poverty level, while the Biden-era rules capped spending for those households at 8.5 percent of their household income – a massive discount for many.

In states that have not expanded Medicaid, far more people have signed up for ACA plans in the Biden years, and their premiums stand to increase more. KFF’s analysis found that less than 6 percent of residents of Northeastern and West Coast states get their health coverage through the marketplace, while more than 10 percent of people in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and much of Texas do.

“The more modern populist Republican Party [is] probably going to be looking at – who am I helping and who am I hurting?” said Buck of Keep America Covered, a former staffer to Republicans John A. Boehner and Paul D. Ryan.

