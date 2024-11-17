PORTLAND – Howard Arthur Rowe, Jr., 84, of Portland, passed away on Sunday Nov. 10, 2024.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday Dec. 14 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave. Portland. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday Dec. 13 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

