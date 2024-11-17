WINDHAM – Lori Kerschbaum Paolino, 56, of Windham passed away on Oct. 25, 2024.

She was born in Newport, R.I. on April 7, 1968, daughter of Charles Barnett and Darlene Dearhouse.

Lori was a lover of all animals and enjoyed spoiling the many dogs and cats she had over the years. She was a caretaker for more than 30 years and spent her life taking care of others.

Lori enjoyed quiet moments of coffee with her husband, gardening, crafting, and sewing. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Paolino, Jr. of Windham; her son, Evan Kerschbaum and his wife Victoria, stepchildren, Kristine Taylor and her husband Keith, and Joseph Paolino and his wife Rolande.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be given in Lori’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

by visiting https://.arlgp.org

