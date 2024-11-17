WINDHAM – Lori Kerschbaum Paolino, 56, of Windham passed away on Oct. 25, 2024.
She was born in Newport, R.I. on April 7, 1968, daughter of Charles Barnett and Darlene Dearhouse.
Lori was a lover of all animals and enjoyed spoiling the many dogs and cats she had over the years. She was a caretaker for more than 30 years and spent her life taking care of others.
Lori enjoyed quiet moments of coffee with her husband, gardening, crafting, and sewing. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Paolino, Jr. of Windham; her son, Evan Kerschbaum and his wife Victoria, stepchildren, Kristine Taylor and her husband Keith, and Joseph Paolino and his wife Rolande.
The family will hold a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be given in Lori’s memory to the
Animal Refuge League
of Greater Portland
by visiting https://.arlgp.org
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.