SANCTUARY, Texas – Rebecca May Coffey, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends. Born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Waterville, she was the daughter of the late Eva and Elsmore Penney.

Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Pamela Christensen (David) and Diana Smith, stepson, Michael Coffey (Ruth); grandchildren, Jennifer Lang (Jaron), Stephanie Mo (Adrian), Patrick Coffey (Samantha), Elizabeth Coffey, Suzi Davis (John), and Melissa Hargrave (Sam); and great-grandchildren, Garrett, Emma, Hudson, Caroline, Christian, Emmalee, Johnathan, Sheamus, Chloe, Jackson, Robert, Ryan, Justin, and Britton. She is also survived by her sisters Ruth Weeks and Ethel Chapman; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her husbands James M. Rand Jr. and Allen E. Coffey Jr.; her son, James M. Rand III, her son-in-law, Larry Smith, and her stepdaughter, Sandra Doyle (Doug).

Rebecca will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, warm hugs, radiant smile, and infectious laughter. Known for her generosity, she always gave of herself freely and was a steadfast friend to many.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. A funeral service will take place on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Blanchard Cemetery.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link