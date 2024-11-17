YARMOUTH – Scott F.

Harris, 70, of Yarmouth, passed away on Nov. 11, 2024, after declining health from cancer.

Scott was the eldest child of Austin and Sally Harris and grew up in Yarmouth. He graduated from Yarmouth High School, where he earned his life-long nickname “Bunky” from the entertaining tall tales he would tell his classmates.

Growing up on the coast, Scott loved the ocean and being on the water. In high school, he bought and restored an old lobster boat, which later enticed him to work on larger commercial fishing vessels. This experience supported his return to the family ship chandlery business, The Harris Co. in Portland, where he worked as a salesman for the commercial fishing division. This position involved frequently traveling up the coast of Maine to service marinas and fishing fleets.

Scott was very social and loved being on the road meeting people of all walks of life. This ultimately led him into a 40-year career in long-haul trucking. Retiring in 2017, he settled in Brunswick, and reconnected with old friends in Yarmouth and entertained new ones with his morning coffee rituals at 7-Eleven.

Scott was predeceased by his parents Austin and Sally; and survived by his sister, Jane and brother, Randall.

A celebration of life followed by a luncheon will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Yarmouth, 346 Main St. in Yarmouth.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

can be made to the

First Baptist Church

of Yarmouth

Stained Glass

Window Project

https://www.firstbaptist

yarmouth.org/give

