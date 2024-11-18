Learning to read is a special experience. There’s a sense of triumph in sounding out that first word and later, a sense of magic that accompanies understanding a story—the moment when squiggles on a page turn into characters and plotlines.

“There’s nothing quite like watching a child fall in love with reading,” said Heather Martin, Maine Department of Education Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist and former school librarian. “When students learn to master literacy skills, they’re not just learning to read. They’re learning about themselves as a lifelong learner.”

Recognizing literacy as the cornerstone of learning, Gov. Janet Mills has directed $10 million in federal COVID-era funding to go toward evidence-based literacy programs across Maine schools. As a result, these Maine Department of Education (DOE) literacy grants, distributed in early 2024, are reshaping how Maine schools approach reading instruction.

“This initiative ensures every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive,” Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said. “We’re not just investing in books and programs. We’re investing in Maine’s future.”

At George E. Jack School in Standish, that investment is transforming how educators approach each student’s unique needs. Instead of following a standard literacy curriculum, teachers analyze individual learning styles and challenges, creating personalized pathways to reading success.

“Some students might need help with orthographic mapping, while others need support with phonological awareness,” said Victoria Sibley, an instructional coach and math interventionist at George E. Jack. “Maine should prioritize literacy in schools because reading is a right, and reading gives kids an opportunity. We need kids to be able to read, so they have the options to be who they want to be.”

The emphasis on evidence-based instructional programs has sparked unprecedented collaboration among teachers and administrators statewide. By analyzing data and assessing specific school needs, educators are making informed decisions about funding allocation, ensuring investments directly benefit students in their unique communities.

Through the AIM Institute for Learning and Research©, the Maine DOE has developed comprehensive professional development modules ranging from three to 11 hours in length. These modules cover essential topics from the Science of Reading to specialized instruction for English language learners, giving educators the tools they need to reach every student.

“A strong foundation in literacy is essential for our students’ success across all subjects,” said Beth Lambert, Maine DOE’s Chief Teaching and Learning Officer. “Through this grant, we’re creating a collaborative environment where educators can grow and innovate, ensuring every child in Maine has the opportunity to thrive as a reader and writer.”

The response from Maine’s education community has been overwhelming. Nearly 900 educators—including teachers, administrators, educational technicians and specialists—have completed more than 22,000 hours of professional learning through these modules. Federal emergency relief funding provided stipends to teachers who completed these vital literacy modules during the summer months, recognizing their dedication to professional growth.

Even outside of the Maine Literacy Grant, the Maine DOE’s Interdisciplinary Instruction team has continued to expand the initiative’s reach by developing online courses focused on inclusive learning. These courses address crucial topics like the neuroscience of the developing brain, strategies for engaging reluctant learners and methods for fostering critical thinking skills through literacy.

They’ve also invested in a four-workshop series integrating literacy through innovative pathways, including applied science and mapmaking. Available both in-person and virtually, these workshops ensure educators across Maine’s diverse geography can access vital professional development opportunities.

This initiative’s comprehensive approach, combining substantial financial support, intensive professional development and evidence-based practices, positions Maine as a leader in literacy education. In fact, Maine has some of the highest literacy rates for students in the country. As educators collaborate and innovate, they’re not just teaching reading and writing; they’re opening doors to lifelong learning and success for every Maine student.

“Through these grants and professional development opportunities, we’re building a foundation for the future of Maine education,” Commissioner Makin said. “When we invest in literacy, we invest in possibilities for our students, our schools and our state.”

The Maine Literacy Grant is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response and was made possible by federal emergency relief funding. For more information about Maine’s literacy initiatives and how the Maine DOE used federal funding to support the whole student, visit the Maine DOE website

