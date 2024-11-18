The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Gray who they say assaulted someone with a dangerous weapon in Raymond and led them on a slow car chase through Windham and onto the Maine Turnpike in Portland.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday night that Jeremy Dunlap, 46, assaulted someone that morning at 27 Tower Road in Raymond and left the scene in his car with a woman. The victim, who was not identified, was brought to Bridgton Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries to their face and head.

A deputy later found Dunlap’s car, a 2017 Jeep Renegade with the license plate number 199-ATY, in a Walmart parking lot in Windham. The vehicle left the lot and didn’t stop when the deputy attempted a traffic stop. While the car stayed within the posted speed limits on River Road, law enforcement could not get tire spikes in place before it reached Westbrook, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle then circled back toward Windham on River Road, where Westbrook police set up spikes near the Sunset Ridge Golf Links. The sheriff’s office said the car again did not stop for police and the spikes were unsuccessful.

Deputies continued to follow the car as it drove into Portland and turned south onto the Maine Turnpike. After Maine State Police set up tire deflation spikes and deputies attempted to stop the car for a third time, it moved into the far right lane and accelerated to 95 mph. The pursuit was then called off.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Dunlap to call 911 and not approach him. He is wanted on a charge felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and “a host of other traffic charges,” the office said. The woman who was with him is not considered a suspect in the assault, but is wanted on other charges.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to calls Monday morning asking for an update on the case.

