Imams visits

Biddeford Mills Museum

The Maine chapter of the World Affairs Council brought a touring group of seven Imams from France to the Biddeford Mills Museum on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The guests were accompanied by three U.S. State Department interpreters and council representatives.

The first mosque on record in the United States was established at the Pepperell Mill in Biddeford, according to the Maine Historical Society.

The priority goal of the visit to the U.S. is to foster worldwide religious and cultural pluralism. To that end, the delegation engages with religious and community leaders to increase knowledge about faith-based organizations in this country and how they are established, financed, and managed.

Other priorities include civic engagement, the role of youth in the community, governance, human rights, diversity, inclusion, gender roles, opportunities for future engagement, and practical strategies to combat violent extremism.

The visitors’ next stop is Houston.

Free Thanksgiving

dinner in Saco

The 25th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall at 271 Main St. in Saco, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All the fixings for a turkey dinner, including dessert and beverages, will be available. Dinners are also available for take-out. Delivery orders are also available and must be placed in advance and will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. Menus are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St., Saco, and delivery orders must be called in to Loyce Bolduc at 207-730-2887 by Monday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. Take-out orders can be picked up at the hall. There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome.

Anyone wishing to make a donation towards the dinner may send it to Knights of Columbus, PO Box 1487, Biddeford, ME 04005. Checks can be made out Knights of Columbus with a note for Turkey Dinner on the memo line. The meal is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and a caring community, with special thanks to the Good Shepherd Parish. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or mikefairpoint@twc.com.

SMS Bobcat Players present

play about fairy tales

Saco Middle School (SMS) Bobcat Players will present “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” production on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Saco Middle School’s Cafeteria. The 60-minute comedy, designed for middle and high-school-aged performers, is based on the Grimm’s Fairy Tales featured in a 2013 play written by Don Zolidis. The Saco Middle School Bobcat Players’ cast and crew includes 50 students led by Megan Orlandella.

“I am incredibly proud of our cast and crew for their dedication, creativity, and enthusiasm,” said Megan Orlandella, SMS theater director. “They’ve brought so much energy to bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both hilarious and meaningful. I can’t wait for the community to see how talented these students are.”

The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon tells the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm turned on their heads as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like Snow White and Cinderella to more bizarre, obscure stories like “The Devil’s Grandmother” and “The Girl Without Hands.”

Both shows are open to the public with general admission seating. Tickets can be purchased at the door- $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Fair funds students

to visit Boston

The first-ever Holiday Craft Fair hosted by the Biddeford Bridges Program was a huge success earlier this month. With over 40 local crafters and vendors, hundreds came out and the program exceeded the fundraising goal of $1,000. The proceeds will support an enriching day trip to Boston for Bridges Program students, where they’ll explore the New England Aquarium, visit historic Quincy Market, and engage in activities that develop essential life skills.

“We were thrilled by the turnout, and our students were amazing hosts,” said Melissa Libby, lead special education teacher of the Bridges Program.

The Bridges Program supports young adults eligible for extended educational services transition from high school to the adult world. Proceeds from the event allow students to experience and practice everyday life skills such as dining out, shopping, and maneuvering in the community.

For more information about the Biddeford Bridges Program, visit biddefordschools.me/o/bridges.

TA forms Unified

Volleyball team

Thornton Academy’s newest Unified Sports team, volleyball, wrapped up its inaugural year, and by all accounts, the season was a success.

Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the court or field. In addition to providing athletic opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities, the program promotes inclusion and builds friendships.

Thornton is one of five high schools that compete in Unified Volleyball, which features slightly modified rules. For example, a player who makes a bad serve receives a second chance. And what has become a tradition for Unified Sports, play pauses between sets for a brief dance party.

The Trojans team is comprised of eight unified athletes and between four and 10 partners. Three unified athletes and three partners compete on the courts during matches, and rotate through the various positions.

“Helping everyone to try their absolute best to learn a completely new sport is an incredible opportunity and I’ve loved every second of it,” says Sofia Snyder, a junior at Thornton who participates as a partner. “At the end of the day, it is not about a win or a loss, each game we leave with smiles on our faces. That is a win for us.”

“It’s the best part of my day,” said Katelyn Mckenzie, an educational technician at Thornton, who also serves as the team’s lead coach. “It’s a great learning experience for everybody.”

BHS hosts College & Career

Fair to inspire students

Biddeford High School and the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology hosted an expansive College and Career Fair on Nov. 15, bringing together over 100 community professionals and college representatives to inspire students and broaden their horizons about future opportunities.

Designed to help students explore diverse career paths and post-secondary options, this annual event provides interactive sessions and one-on-one discussions with experts in the fields. From healthcare and trades to arts, business, and higher education, the day offered insights into the vast array of possibilities awaiting students after graduation.

