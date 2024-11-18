Hannaford’s website and to-go ordering system are working again after a cybersecurity issue downed them nearly two weeks ago.

Customers had been reporting problems as early as Nov. 6, also noting caused issues with pharmacy orders and credit card use.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience, and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We recognize that our customers rely on us to nourish their families and we deeply value that relationship,” spokesperson Ericka Dodge Katz said in an email Monday morning.

The Scarborough-based company has not publicly revealed any details about the cybersecurity issue it experienced and has not said whether customer data was taken.

Copy the Story Link