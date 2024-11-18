Fans of Adele and Coldplay have a unique opportunity to hear both acts’ music performed by the Acadia String Quartet in Portland on Saturday.

The shows will be both musically and visually enthralling.

Illuminated solely by flameless candles, each performance is an hour long, with the Adele one first at 6 p.m., followed by Coldplay at 8 p.m.

Production company Fever has been presenting its Candlelight Concert series around the world for five years, partnering with local musicians wherever they go. The musicians for Candlelight Concerts are sourced through a national boutique string quartet agency called Listeso Music Group. The local group name in Maine is the Acadia String Quartet, and the musicians performing on Saturday are Callie Brennan, Tudor Dornescu, Nicole Parks and Ben Noyes.

Shows have been happening in Portland since 2022. Cape Elizabeth resident Eliza Matheson and her daughter attended the Taylor Swift one in March.

“We had watched the ‘Eras’ tour, had been listening to Taylor for a few years, and knew this would be a totally different way to experience her music,” said Matheson. “I think when people think of quartets, you don’t think it can cross genres or move away from classical. This was a great opportunity for me to show my daughter that music can cross all boundaries – just like people.”

Matheson said she and her daughter, then 10, got dressed up and wore bright red lipstick to the show. “The quartet was engaging and said we could sing along, so we did.”

Tasha Robinson from Falmouth was at the same show. “The candles were beautiful, and the songs were beautiful.”

Saturday’s Adele and Coldplay performances will feature hit songs from both acts.

The Fever website lists “Hello” as a likely part of the program, as well as “Rumour Has it,” “Someone Like You,” “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and “Rolling in the Deep,” among several others.

Here’s footage from a Candlelight Concert in Montreal featuring Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

The gorgeous tune “The Scientist” by Coldplay comes to mind as one that would translate exquisitely to a string quartet arrangement.

The Coldplay show will likely include it as well as “Clocks,” “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and other runes by the British rock band.

Lucia Casado, a representative from Fever, said the mission of the concerts is to democratize access to classical music. “Each performance, featuring local talented musicians, is set in iconic venues and illuminated by the glow of thousands of candles, creating an intimate and immersive atmosphere,” she said.

The Portland church certainly fits the bill. With its prime location and stellar acoustics, concerts of many varieties have been happening there for decades.

First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church is on 425 Congress St., Portland.

Tickets range from $23 to $36 and can be purchased at feverup.com. Each show requires its own ticket.

The next Candlelight Concert is on Dec. 21. Candlelight: Christmas Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and more is on sale now. Tickets range from $26.50 to. $39. Find them at feverup.com.

