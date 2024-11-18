The Thursday Showcase at Empire Comedy Club in Portland features a slate of local and touring comics. Anton_Ilchenko/Shutterstock.com

Laughter is usually the best medicine, especially when it’s free.

Such is the case on Thursday at Empire Comedy Club in downtown Portland.

Showcase Thursday features local and touring comics intent on cracking you up with their one-liners, observations and quick-witted quips.

Empire Comedy Club is on the second floor of 575 Congress St. The Showcase Thursday shenanigans start at 7 p.m.

For more information about the 21-plus show, head to empirecomedy.me.

