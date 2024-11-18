Douglas Carter’s letter to the editor (“What if it’s not the Democrats who are out of touch?” Nov. 12), laid out why Democrats’ failure to win the presidential election was not because they were “out of touch.”

As a lifelong Democrat, while I agree with Mr. Carter on all of the issues he listed, it was the Democrats’ responsibility to bring the really vital ones – those that affect ALL of us most – to the forefront, and once again explain in a meaningful way why they are of primary importance.

For example, climate change – with consequences that affect all of us and that we see already playing out around the world – should have been hammered during the election. I shook my head in disbelief when, speech after Democratic speech, the words “climate” or “environment” weren’t even mentioned. I didn’t hear enough from Democrats, after Trump’s catch phrase “Drill, baby, drill,” countering with a reminder that we are already at the climate “tipping point.” This is supported by evidence that we are seeing around our country almost daily, and it is vital that we step in NOW to develop clean, alternative energy sources – an industry that would also create jobs and boost the economy.

Yes, it’s easy to say “deport illegal immigrants,” but Democrats missed an opportunity to remind Americans about the fact that those actions would likely cost billions and increase our grocery bills when the field workers who harvest fruit and vegetables are shipped back to their own countries. I think the Democrats missed a lot of opportunities and “teachable moments” during this campaign.

Audrey Gup-Mathews

Kennebunk

