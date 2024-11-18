Perrone thanks OOB

voter for support

We did it. I am deeply grateful that you elected me as your next RSU 23 School Board member. As a 20-year-old SMCC student, this means a lot. I can now fulfill a dream of mine to serve my community as a public servant because of the 4,021 people in Old Orchard Beach who put their trust in me.

I look forward to connecting to and representing our student body during the School Board meetings. Together, Old Orchard Beach, we will bring youthful leadership, fresh perspectives, and hard work to our excellent school system.

I also want to thank all the OOB poll workers for taking the time to help on Election Day and Town Councilors Kenny Blow and Mike Tousignant for their support and encouragement. I also want to thank the OOB DEMS Chairman Guy Fontaine, our State Representative Lori Gramlich, and State Senator Donna Bailey for their endorsements and support. I also want to thank Former RSU 23 School Board chair Gary Curtis for helpful tips.

I want to thank my siblings, Mikey, Vanessa, Dean, Cody, and Levi. I also want to thank my wonderful grandparents, Patricia and Jerome Plante, who supported and guided me through their experiences. Finally, I want to thank my parents, Mike and Andrea Perrone, for believing in me and being fantastic role models.

This is just the start, Old Orchard Beach – I know there will be challenges, but I am ready to face them with your support. God bless you all, and let’s go Seagulls. Thank you all again.

Santino Plante Perrone

RSU 23 School Board Member

Why so much to

administer new ordinance?

I am not an owner of one of the 450 or so trailers in the two mobile home parks in Old Orchard beach, but I was very happy that the just voted in the new ordinance putting a yearly 5% cap on any rent increases the park owners may dream up. So, congrats to the people who instigate the effort to bring that about and followed through.

What I can’t understand is that the town is guesstimating cost of up to $200,000 to “administer” an ordinance which applies to only these 450 owners; and this amount was cited even before the voting. Wouldn’t any CPA do that for maybe $20,000 if he could access the park’s records?

Oh well, it’s probably just me; but one might think the town could just wait a year and then review the actual costs to administer whatever someone feels needs administering

Richard Stephen

OOB

