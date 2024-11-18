“It tastes amazing — just like how the ocean smells,” said one student. “It pairs well with tartar sauce,” added another. These were among the many reactions from Brunswick Junior High School students during the sampling of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s work-in-progress flounder fishcake on Nov. 1, according to Susan Olcott, MCFA director of strategic partnerships.

Full Plates Full Potential received $7.4 million in federal grant funding in July to support organizations that provide seafood for school meal programs and enhance access to nutrition. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, the organization distributed these funds to seven statewide groups, including MCFA.

The four-year pilot program aims to improve the quality of school meals by introducing new multicultural options in the lunch line, thus fostering a stronger food system for local producers.

With the Kendall Foundation New England Food Prize and the Full Plates Full Potential USDA subgrant secured, MCFA has collaborated with Graffam Bros Maine Seafood Market to create a value-added fishcake product.

“While sampling in schools, we’ve been gathering feedback, and, so far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Olcott said.

The four districts included in the subgrant — Brunswick, South Portland, RSU 10 and RSU 12 — will all have the opportunity to try a taste. With minor adjustments, the goal is to perfect the recipe and prepare for its official launch in lunch lines.

“When students are included in school meal decisions, it leads to increased enjoyment and less food waste,” said Justin Strasburger, Full Plates Full Potential executive director. “This is especially true for foods kids aren’t often exposed to. Students deserve to experience Maine’s bountiful seafood in school cafeterias, and we’re thrilled to partner with USDA, MCFA and the local fishing community to make this dream a reality.”

The journey from sea to plate

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Olcott visited Carla Shaw’s seventh-grade social studies class, generating excitement for the Friday sampling event in the cafeteria. Students learned about sustainably harvested local fish from the Gulf of Maine and had a chance to taste fishcakes before the other seventh graders, giving them bragging rights.

“Much of Shaw’s class returned to try the fish again on Friday and brought their friends,” Olcott said. “That was exactly the kind of response we hoped to see.”

In the classroom, Olcott played Go Fish with the students using an MCFA deck featuring images of various fish and their common and scientific names.

The children took turns picking a card for the group and reading the information aloud. They shared whether they had ever eaten that particular type of fish. Then, Olcott provided some background information on flounder to prepare the class for the upcoming tasting.

By defining the species as local, abundant and harvested using balanced ecological practices, the class learned about the importance of consuming sustainable seafood. Recognizing that the flounder was caught by fishermen who adhere to strict regulations clarified its journey from the sea to the plate.

The goal was to help students understand their connection to seafood, even if they find it unappealing, so that they feel empowered to ask questions about products and take responsibility for their choices.

For those who were not eager to have a taste, there was still a lesson to be learned about how everyday actions — avoiding plastic products and picking up trash — affect marine ecosystems.

“Before the tasting, Susan told the class that a machine had taken the remaining pieces of flounder off so that there was little waste,” Shaw said. “All but one of the students tried the fishcake. And many asked for seconds, and some even thirds.”

The fishcake was served in the classroom with ketchup and tartar, and purportedly, two-thirds of the class swiped an additional plate on Friday when it was available again in the lunch line.

Some reviews were five-star, and others were more constructive, suggesting the product would benefit from fewer breadcrumbs or a touch of salt. What impressed Shaw and Olcott was the student’s willingness to try.

More popular than pizza

The cafeteria served the dish with high roller lime and spicy buffalo sauce (ranch dressing mixed with Frank’s hot sauce). There were also ketchup packets, which remained untouched for the most part.

Fish and pizza were also on the menu that day. However, the cafeteria manager, Barbara Austin, noted that the fishcakes attracted more attention than the combined options.

“The Brunswick School Nutrition Program prides itself on using a variety of locally sourced items,” Austin said. “I was pleased by the students’ response to fishcakes and look forward to adding them to the menu once they are available.”

One student requested a whole fishcake, and others asked Austin when it would be a regular addition to the cafeteria so they could enjoy it more often.

In the future, the USDA subgrant will lead to additional products. But for now, it’s all about fishcakes.

MCFA is working with Graffam Bros. to refine the fishcake recipe and design packaging and pricing that fits school budgets and nutritional requirements. The project also includes funding to increase production capacity at the seafood market facility in Rockport.

“It’s shaping up to be a win-win situation,” Olcott said, “allowing us to offer fishermen a better price while ensuring the product fits within school budgets.”

