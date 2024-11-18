‘Saint Dad’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $20, $5 for 18 and under. lincolntheater.net

Lincoln County Community Theater presents a comedy by Maine novelist and playwright Monica Wood. “Saint Dad” will introduce you to the Casey family in a show that centers around themes of faith, family and forgiveness. Adult children Suzanne, Bud and Denise decide to put the family’s longtime Maine camp on the market, thinking their father’s passing was imminent. When he recovers, they find themselves scrambling to hide this from dear old dad. The camp’s new owner, Leona, will have her work cut out for her when the siblings come calling.

Maine Celtics

7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $15 to $125. maine.gleague.nba.com

The 2024-2025 basketball season is underway, and you can cheer for the Maine Celtics as they play a pair of weekend games. The fellas in green will be rubbing shoulders, literally, with Capital City Go-Go players, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. Here’s hoping the Celtics have a winning season with their new coach, Tyler Lashbrook.

Ryan Hamilton

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

Hailing from a town in Idaho with a population of just over 1,000, comic Ryan Hamilton’s popularity has spread across the country. Bolstered by appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” along with the 2017 Netflix special “Happy Face,” Hamilton continues to charm audiences.

‘Beautiful Blackbird Live’

11 a.m. Saturday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $19 to $25. porttix.com

Here’s a chance to see a musical version of the late artist Ashley Bryan’s children’s book “Beautiful Blackbird.” In a concert presented by Georgia’s Alliance Theatre, the Blackbird and his avian musician friends play funk and soul music that will make those in the audience want to shake their own tail feathers.

Oshima Brothers Bash

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $18, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Portlanders Sean and Jamie Oshima comprise the Japanese-Italian alt-pop duo Oshima Brothers. Join them on Saturday night for a two-fold event. First, the duo will play a set of their original tunes, complete with vivid harmonies and an array of instruments, including guitar, keys and bass. Then it will be party time as the siblings become DJs who will be spinning all sorts of retro classics, reggaeton and groovy jams.

