CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Sugarloaf Mountain has an ambitious outlook for the upcoming ski season, still planning on opening this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, weather conditions permitting.

Last year, Sugarloaf opened Nov. 18, but had a lot of help with over one foot of natural snow to help form a good base.

According to the National Weather Service, the first snowfall of the season occurred Oct. 14 and 15 in the north woods and at higher elevations, where up to 2 inches of snow fell. Since then, there has been little to no measurable snow in Maine.

Enhancements to Sugarloaf’s snowmaking capabilities include the addition of over 1,100 snowmaking tower guns and fan guns over a five-year period. The installation of a new 20-inch water main line this summer replaces an old 14-inch line along West Mountain Trail. The resort says the bigger diameter water line increases its capacity to move water volume by 10% and is already making a big difference. Snowmaking has now been extended to the Twitcher Trail for the first time, a new trail that is part of the expansion.

According to Sugarloaf’s Seth Warman, director of snow surfaces, “we’ve been able to run more efficiently and have higher pressures in the areas that usually have low pressure.”

All trails on the summit are now outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, allowing for simultaneous snowmaking from every gun there.

Other changes include the consolidation of all the terrain parks to one area — from the Super Quad to Whiffletree and the addition of an L.L.Bean outlet store in the village and a new restaurant at Village Center.

