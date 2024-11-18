The Simon & Garfunkel Story first came to Portland in March of 2023, and Portland Ovations recently announced that the show is coming back to Merrill Auditorium on April 23.

Grab your tickets and put them in your pantry with your cupcakes for safe keeping.

The musical tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, who started off performing as Tom & Jerry before evolving into the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel.

A pair of actor/singers portray the duo, backed by a full band. You’ll hear many songs you know as you follow their journey through the ’60s, all the way to the famous Concert in Central Park reunion of 1981.

You can expect to hear iconic songs like “The Sound of Silence,” “Kathy’s Song,” “I Am a Rock,” “Homeward Bound, “Mrs. Robinson” and several others.

From the turbulence the musical partners endured with one another to their many chart-topping hits, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a gem of a show.

Tickets range from $50 to $105 and are available at porttix.com.

