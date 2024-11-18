The film version of “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” is in theaters now. It is based on the book of the same name about Donn Fendler’s nine-day ordeal in 1939, when he got lost in the woods on Mount Katahdin. Fendler, left, and his twin brother, Ryan, are pictured in this photo that ran in the Portland Press Herald on July 2, 1940. Fendler passed away in 2016 at the age of 90. He told the story of his ordeal to Joseph Egan, who authored the book “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” which became a children’s classic and is still assigned in Maine schools. Press Herald file photo
