The top plays of the eight-man state championship games and regional finals captured by Varsity Maine reporters.
Find the highlight reels from past weeks on the Varsity Maine YouTube channel.
Also, check out the this week’s football honor roll and the latest edition of the Varsity Maine football notebook.
If you haven’t already, sign up for the Varsity Maine Newsletter to receive statewide high school sports content in your inbox each morning.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.