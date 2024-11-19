On Election Day earlier this month, Community Outreach Services volunteers did more than just vote — they helped to raise over $9,000 for the Kennebunk food pantry through their annual Stuff the Bus food drive.

Stuff the Bus began many years ago as an idea from the town of Kennebunk to help raise awareness and receive donations for the food pantry on Election Day.

The town’s parks and recreation bus is parked outside of Kennebunk Town Hall, and voters donate food or money to directly benefit locals in need.

Eventually, the event became a competition between Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel, COS Executive Director Mark Jago said.

Several years ago, COS was given the responsibility of hosting the event, but the spirit of competition remained.

“We always like to play it up a little bit to provide camaraderie and just plain fun,” Jago said.

Advertisement

This year, Stuff the Bus received more cash donations than ever before, raising $9,618. While less than previous years, the food donation poundage was still high at 1,793 pounds.

A larger number of early voters and lack of advertising are to blame for a smaller amount of food than in previous years, Jago said.

Still, COS is happy with the outcome of the food drive.

“It went very well,” Jago said. “If I had to declare a winner, it would be Kennebunkport.”

Over the last year, Stuff the Bus has become even more important for the three towns. More and more people are signing up for food pantry access, Jago said, with an average of about two new sign-ups each week.

“We have so many more people shopping at the food pantry in Kennebunk now,” Jago said.

Advertisement

By meeting with each new sign-up, Jago has gained an understanding of why people might be in need of food pantry services.

It all boils down to the high cost of living, he said.

“Social security checks or payroll checks might not cover the needs that people have,” Jago said. “A large part of that is food, utility, and rent costs.”

As the holiday season approaches, COS will provide holiday baskets with all of the ingredients necessary to cook a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at home — including the turkey.

Local businesses have been generous, Jago said. The food pantry has received turkey donations from both Shields Meat and Produce and Cummings’ Market, both located in Kennebunk.

This year, COS received a $1,000 donation from the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel to be put toward turkeys.

Advertisement

“We have a great community that really cares to help their neighbors in their time of need,” Jago said.

In the colder months, those looking to donate food to the pantry are encouraged to bring items like soup, condiments, coffee, and other hot beverages.

Jago also said that things like peanut butter and jelly are staples for families with young children.

Donations can be made to the COS food pantry, located in Rogers Park at 19 Park St. in Kennebunk.

“We’re very appreciative of the support that we get from all three of our towns,” Jago said.

Copy the Story Link