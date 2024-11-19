Topsham Public Library is hosting an art show and English tea-style reception honoring the work of former Brunswick resident and retired artist Consuelo G. Bailey, known to many as Connie or C.G. Bailey, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. These works will be available to purchase in an online auction, which runs through Dec. 13. Proceeds will benefit the arts programs at the Topsham Public Library and People Plus.

With a combined 40-year legacy as an art educator and gallery coordinator at both People Plus and the library, Bailey is a beloved, long-time member of People Plus and a generous contributor to fundraising efforts at both nonprofit organizations. Her philanthropic nature continued as she retired and downsized into a smaller home, a move that prompted her to work with son Todd Bailey on a legacy gift of her entire collection of nearly 60 original pieces of artwork, including her best-of-show and prize-winning pieces, as well as her private collection of work from other artists for a total of approximately 80 pieces of art.

The online auction features all of these pieces of art; find the auction link at peopleplusmaine.org and topshamlibrary.org. All proceeds will be shared equally between The Friends of the Topsham Public Library and People Plus.

“My mother has always had a keen eye for the intricate details of nature and specialized in lovely watercolor batik paintings on rice paper and won many awards as well as entry into numerous private and corporate collections,” Connie’s son, Todd Bailey, said in a prepared release. “Growing up, I watched her transform landscapes into stories — each very unique. Her art isn’t just about creating beautiful images; it’s about capturing the delicate balance of our natural world. One of her favorite themes, ‘Where the Road Leads,’ perfectly captures her love for wooded paths and old roads; now these artworks are embarking on their journey.”

Also on display at the library are several never-before-seen special pieces from the Bailey family’s private collection (which are not for sale.) This exhibit is free and open to the public.

Bailey’s career spans over four decades and primarily focuses on nature, capturing its beauty with exquisite detail and sensitivity. Throughout her career, she has received over 300 awards. Her preferred media include paper batik, pen and ink, watercolor, scratchboard, and colored pencil, showcasing her unique talent and vision. In this collection, visitors will see some of her original award-winning pen-and-ink prints with a touch of color, many hand-painted by the artist.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Bailey has been a teacher and community leader. For many years, she taught mixed media classes at People Plus in Brunswick, awakening countless older adults to a love for art. Her dedication to nurturing creativity in others is a testament to her generosity.

In 2015, Bailey was the inaugural recipient of the Sarah Whitten Community Award from the Topsham Public Library, recognizing her outstanding service as the volunteer gallery coordinator. Her efforts established the Crooker Gallery as a showcase for local artists, including the popular “Joy of Art” and “Joy of the Lens” juried art competitions. Although Bailey retired from teaching and the show circuit in 2021, her impact continues to resonate.

Saturday’s reception will feature a treasure trove of treats baked by caterer Amanda Palma, daughter of People Plus board member Joe Palma. The offerings will include almond biscotti, cranberry orange scones, mini chocolate chip muffins, lemon pound cake and mini chocolate chip cookies, and will be served with fresh brewed coffee and tea.

