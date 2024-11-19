An evangelical Belfast church is suing the University of Maine, accusing the school of rescinding an offer to sell the church a property because of its religious beliefs.

Calvary Chapel Belfast was close to purchasing the Hutchinson Center in August after winning UMaine’s bidding process, when several local groups, including other bidders, complained that they felt a public resource was being transferred to a religious entity.

The university announced in September that it was rescinding the offer and would issue a new request for proposal. It cited a flaw in the bid assessment process that didn’t account for the potential cost savings related to a network hub located in the building that the university would still need to access. Greg Huston, lead pastor at Calvary Chapel, told the Press Herald at the time that he was given no prior notice and told the university “we will not go quietly into the night.”

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor, Calvary Chapel alleges it was criticized for its “biblical Christian beliefs.”

The church is suing for religious discrimination, violation of its rights to free speech and other civil rights, according to a copy of the lengthy complaint. It also has filed a request for a temporary restraining order to halt the property’s sale.

UMaine announced last week it now plans to sell the Hutchinson Center for $3 million to Waldo Community Action Partners, a nonprofit focused on addressing poverty and supporting low-income Waldo County residents. The site was appraised in 2023 at $2.5 million. According to the university, the WCAP offered $3.06 million in the second round of bids, while the church put up $1.1 million and another bidder offered $1.8 million.

The church is represented by Liberty Counsel, a Florida-based firm that takes up religious lawsuits around the country. The same group represented several health care employees who attempted to anonymously sue the state over a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in 2021.

The center was built by Delaware-based bank holding company MBNA and later gifted to the school by Bank of America. The building has not hosted classes for degree-seeking students since 2020, and rental rates for things like conferences never returned to pre-pandemic levels, the university system said. Programming ceased completely last year.

This story will be updated.

