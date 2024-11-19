Biddeford’s Seeds of Hope has been making preparations to help the unhoused population as winter approaches, including opening new space for people to sleep.

The organization is committed to supporting the community year-round, Director Vassie Fowler told the Courier.

“We provide basic life support,” Fowler said. “Our neighbors, as we call the people we serve, receive a warm smile and a kind listening ear without judgment.”

During the colder months, access to organizations like Seeds of Hope is especially important to those experiencing homelessness, she said.

Fowler wants to make sure she can provide a hot shower, comforting meal, warm clothing, and somewhere safe to sleep for anyone who needs it.

Since early summer, Seeds of Hope has been renovating its building’s former worship hall to accommodate more people than ever before.

Advertisement

In the next few days, Fowler anticipates opening the space to the public.

“The space has been transformed into a comfortable, functional, energy-efficient, and safe area for our unhoused population to spend a cold winter night,” Fowler said.

Recently, Seeds of Hope held their annual “Not the Brunch” fundraiser in the newly renovated space. Originally, the event was intended to be held at the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport, but due to costs exceeding ticket prices, staff pivoted and found the next best solution.

“This serendipitous turn of events allowed us to showcase our newly renovated upstairs space,” Fowler said. “We sold out and had an amazing turnout.”

The renovation cost approximately $800,000 to complete, and the project was entirely funded by the city of Biddeford.

Mayor Martin Grohman recently told the Courier that the city is committed to finding solutions to homelessness.

Advertisement

Currently, Grohman is involved in an ad hoc group that meets weekly, working on getting people placed in some kind of housing and on some kind of pathway out of homelessness.

“By working together, we aim to address the root causes of homelessness and create more sustainable, long term solutions for the unhoused population,” Grohman said.

Housing provides a longer term solution for those experiencing homelessness, Seeds of Hope volunteer Thomas McPheeters told the Courier.

“Anyone with half a brain can see that unless we start to get people into something more permanent, things are just going to get worse,” he said.

This goal is shared with Seeds of Hope, who helps those experiencing homelessness find resources for housing, substance use treatment, and other resources.

But the first step is to meet basic needs.

Seeds of Hope encourages people to donate new or like-new sweatshirts, sweatpants, jeans, socks, winter coats, hats, gloves, and boots to help their neighbors.

“Having less doesn’t mean you deserve less than those who have more,” Fowler said.

Copy the Story Link