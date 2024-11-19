The fire that destroyed an apartment building in Wells on Monday night was started by the “careless disposal of smoking materials,” the Office of State Fire Marshal said.

Investigators determined that the fire started near a wooden porch along the outside of Pine Tree Commons, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. The fire marshal’s office was called to the apartment building at 2124 Sanford Road at about 7:40 p.m. Monday.

All the building’s residents escaped the blaze safely, though one firefighter sustained minor injuries, the Wells Fire Department said in a statement early Tuesday.

The fire hit four-alarm status, burning approximately half of the complex’s roughly 20 units. The building is a complete loss, the department said.

Roughly 20 crews from surrounding communities, including from as far as New Hampshire, helped combat the blaze, the department said.

Initial crews arrived with one tanker truck of water and two engines, but they quickly exhausted the thousands of gallons it held, Wells fire Chief Mark Dupuis said Monday night. The property does not have a pressurized fire hydrant.

To ensure a steady flow, crews then set up a pool of water on Sanford Road, which was constantly refilled by a stream of tanker trucks from Kennebunkport, Eliot and beyond. That water traveled more than 100 feet down snaking fire hoses before reaching the flames.

