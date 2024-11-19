Let’s ditch the mundane mashed squash and the green bean casserole, shall we? It’s time we changed things up and made our Thanksgiving side dishes zing and sing.

Make way for more nutritious, colorful, interesting food for your feast. And rejoice in the fact that some of the prep work can be accomplished a day or two beforehand. Fancy doesn’t mean more time spent in the kitchen.

Seasonal ingredients can be combined to add some vibrant pops to your plate, and we’ll include whipped feta, which is really having a moment these days. After all, who doesn’t long for more creamy cheese in their life?

As always, feel free to make substitutions if needed. For instance, toasted pecans can be used instead of walnuts to scatter throughout your squash and apples, and honey can be drizzled over the dish at the end of the cooking time if you don’t have any maple syrup on hand. (But we’re Mainers, right? Who doesn’t have a jug of maple syrup in the kitchen?)

A dusting of dried sage will work for this side dish, but you haven’t lived until you’ve tasted a delightfully crisp sage leaf.

For the wonderfully festive green bean dish, frozen beans will work, and just so you know, I prefer the thin ones, only cooking them to the tender-crisp stage.

You can also put together your own everything bagel seasoning by combining 1 tablespoon each of white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, freeze-dried onion flakes and freeze-dried garlic flakes. Add 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 2 tablespoons poppy seeds. Of course, you can adjust these seasonings to the level you like best.

The bits of pistachio and pomegranate sprinkled over the top of the green beans that are cradled by the feta whip make this a true showstopper. This is a recipe you’ll want to repeat for Christmas and perhaps for every winter holiday.

Grab some powerful pomegranates while they’re in season and have a peeling party. Those tiny seeds freeze well and will level up everything from your morning smoothie to your celebratory glass of New Year’s Eve champagne.

Let the holiday season begin. I’m here to help you with all of it.

Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries and Apples

• 1 (5-6 cups) butternut squash peeled, seeded and cubed

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 large firm apple, cubed

• 1 cup cranberries, rinsed and dried

• 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

• 6-8 large fresh sage leaves, julienned

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss squash with olive oil, salt and pepper, and spread in a single layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through.

After 30 minutes or when squash is just beginning to become tender, add apples to the pan and stir. Roast for another 10 minutes or until apples are slightly tender. Add cranberries, walnuts, sage and maple syrup, and stir.

Roast for another 10 minutes or until squash is caramelized on the edges, apples are soft and sage is crisp. Yield: 6 servings

Green Beans With Toasted Pistachios and Whipped Feta

• 1 cup salted pistachios, shelled and chopped

• 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 1/2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

• 1/4 cup butter

• 3/4 cup pomegranate arils, for garnish

Place chopped pistachios in a small bowl and mix in everything bagel seasoning, cinnamon and cumin. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add green beans and cook until tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Drain and place beans in a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and dry beans with a clean kitchen towel.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once butter darkens and is fragrant, reduce heat to low.

Add 3/4 of the pistachio mixture, reserving 1/4 for garnish. Add beans and sauté until heated through, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Top plated whipped feta with green beans then sprinkle with reserved pistachio mixture. Garnish with pomegranate arils and reserved lemon zest. Yield: 8 servings

Lemony Whipped Feta

• 8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

• 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

• 1 lemon, juiced (3 tablespoons)

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic

• Zest of one lemon, with 1/2 teaspoon reserved for garnish

In a food processor, add all ingredients and process until smooth, about 2-3 minutes. Spread evenly on a serving platter.

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

